Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 53.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 53.95% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.57% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.090.8188.0788.891.531.021.521.011.170.76

