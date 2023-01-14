Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 53.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.57% to Rs 1.09 croreNet profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 53.95% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.57% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.090.81 35 OPM %88.0788.89 -PBDT1.531.02 50 PBT1.521.01 50 NP1.170.76 54
