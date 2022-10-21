Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit declines 50.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.67% to Rs 252.28 croreNet profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co declined 50.09% to Rs 26.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 21.67% to Rs 252.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 322.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales252.28322.08 -22 OPM %29.9436.83 -PBDT80.27116.02 -31 PBT38.9978.54 -50 NP26.6353.36 -50
