Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit declines 50.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.67% to Rs 252.28 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co declined 50.09% to Rs 26.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 21.67% to Rs 252.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 322.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.252.28322.0829.9436.8380.27116.0238.9978.5426.6353.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)