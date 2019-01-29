JUST IN
Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 51.61% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 17.12% to Rs 7.60 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Intrux declined 51.61% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 17.12% to Rs 7.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.609.17 -17 OPM %12.8918.54 -PBDT1.161.78 -35 PBT0.881.52 -42 NP0.601.24 -52

January 29 2019

