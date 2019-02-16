Gujarat Investa standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of Gujarat Investa rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 OPM %80.0075.00 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.040.03 33
