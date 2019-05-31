JUST IN
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 71.55% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 18.90% to Rs 1430.94 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 71.55% to Rs 93.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 328.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.90% to Rs 1430.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1764.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.12% to Rs 741.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 789.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.01% to Rs 5896.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5837.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1430.941764.37 -19 5896.025837.31 1 OPM %7.3226.70 -14.7223.82 - PBDT175.67508.09 -65 1082.321432.44 -24 PBT111.00441.25 -75 819.371161.97 -29 NP93.60328.98 -72 741.17789.52 -6

