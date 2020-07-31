Gujarat Natural Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 130.12% to Rs 3.82 croreNet Loss of Gujarat Natural Resources reported to Rs 10.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 130.12% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 35.06% to Rs 10.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.821.66 130 10.717.93 35 OPM %7.8516.27 -15.5032.16 - PBDT0.450.23 96 1.812.11 -14 PBT-0.78-1.02 24 -2.41-2.55 5 NP-10.10-1.02 -890 -27.46-2.33 -1079
