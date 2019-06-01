Gujarat Raffia Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.73% to Rs 12.48 croreNet profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries remain constant at Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.73% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.24% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.29% to Rs 47.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12.4812.70 -2 47.9038.54 24 OPM %8.496.69 -5.958.07 - PBDT0.880.69 28 2.222.28 -3 PBT0.430.42 2 1.151.07 7 NP0.340.34 0 0.920.85 8
