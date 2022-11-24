Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 91.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.07% to Rs 68.36 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company rose 91.14% to Rs 33.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.07% to Rs 68.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

