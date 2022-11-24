JUST IN
Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 91.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.07% to Rs 68.36 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company rose 91.14% to Rs 33.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.07% to Rs 68.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales68.3646.48 47 OPM %83.7959.04 -PBDT55.5924.45 127 PBT47.3418.34 158 NP33.6417.60 91

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 17:30 IST

