Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 91.14% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
MEP Infrastructure Developers signs contract with NHAI for three projects
Newly opened Sohna elevated road to boost real estate markets of Gurugram
Adani Enterprises subsidiaries achieves financial closure for greenfield Ganga Expressway project
Dilip Buildcon provisionally completes road project in Odisha
G R Infra rises on signing concession agreement with NHAI for road project
-
Sales rise 47.07% to Rs 68.36 croreNet profit of Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company rose 91.14% to Rs 33.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.07% to Rs 68.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales68.3646.48 47 OPM %83.7959.04 -PBDT55.5924.45 127 PBT47.3418.34 158 NP33.6417.60 91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU