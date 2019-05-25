JUST IN
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Gujarat Sidhee Cement standalone net profit declines 75.99% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.56% to Rs 155.65 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Sidhee Cement declined 75.99% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 155.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 156.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 33.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 563.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 536.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales155.65156.52 -1 563.01536.35 5 OPM %4.959.82 --2.016.16 - PBDT8.6916.78 -48 -2.7641.41 PL PBT6.2113.54 -54 -12.5531.90 PL NP4.8019.99 -76 -6.9733.26 PL

