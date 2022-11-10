Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 23.34% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 1.75% to Rs 2487.68 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 23.34% to Rs 285.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 231.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.75% to Rs 2487.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2532.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2487.682532.01 -2 OPM %15.7113.07 -PBDT461.55392.78 18 PBT415.27347.80 19 NP285.27231.29 23
