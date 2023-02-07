Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 66.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.44% to Rs 3478.99 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 66.96% to Rs 409.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 245.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.44% to Rs 3478.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2667.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3478.992667.029.9413.88359.38400.74313.32355.72409.93245.53

