Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 66.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.44% to Rs 3478.99 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 66.96% to Rs 409.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 245.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.44% to Rs 3478.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2667.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3478.992667.02 30 OPM %9.9413.88 -PBDT359.38400.74 -10 PBT313.32355.72 -12 NP409.93245.53 67
