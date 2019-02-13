Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.97 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 81.25% to Rs 0.24 croreNet Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 28.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 29.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 81.25% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.241.28 -81 OPM %-1129.17-31.25 -PBDT-32.46-30.06 -8 PBT-32.46-30.06 -8 NP-28.97-29.33 1
