Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.43 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 480.00% to Rs 0.29 croreNet Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 29.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 31.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 480.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.290.05 480 OPM %-213.79-2140.00 -PBDT-32.27-32.41 0 PBT-32.27-32.41 0 NP-29.43-31.94 8
