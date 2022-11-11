Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit rises 9.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.55% to Rs 4311.92 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Petronet rose 9.45% to Rs 436.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 398.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.55% to Rs 4311.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4085.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4311.924085.12 6 OPM %22.8019.71 -PBDT987.51823.24 20 PBT832.73679.81 22 NP436.05398.40 9
