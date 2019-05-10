Gujarat State Petronet standalone net profit declines 2.59% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 433.83 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Petronet declined 2.59% to Rs 153.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 157.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 433.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 350.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.89% to Rs 794.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 668.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.96% to Rs 1877.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1331.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales433.83350.39 24 1877.191331.75 41 OPM %75.9082.53 -82.1886.19 - PBDT286.72296.01 -3 1382.761185.85 17 PBT239.17251.97 -5 1202.781010.81 19 NP153.32157.39 -3 794.67668.43 19
