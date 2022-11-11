Gujarat State Petronet standalone net profit declines 4.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.15% to Rs 434.64 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Petronet declined 4.11% to Rs 314.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 327.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 26.15% to Rs 434.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 588.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales434.64588.51 -26 OPM %76.8164.67 -PBDT436.42462.42 -6 PBT387.65413.31 -6 NP314.22327.69 -4
