Gujarat State Petronet standalone net profit declines 4.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.15% to Rs 434.64 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Petronet declined 4.11% to Rs 314.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 327.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 26.15% to Rs 434.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 588.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

