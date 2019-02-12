JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Super Crop Safe standalone net profit rises 27.19% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit rises 54.05% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.64% to Rs 8.31 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Terce Laboratories rose 54.05% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.317.72 8 OPM %8.065.83 -PBDT0.620.42 48 PBT0.570.37 54 NP0.570.37 54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements