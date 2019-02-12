Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit rises 54.05% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit declines 91.23% in the September 2018 quarter
HCL Infosystems Q3, FY'19 net loss narrows to Rs 29.7 crore
Max India posts Rs 3.18 cr loss in Q3
Dredging Corp Q3 profit at Rs 10 cr
Gujarat Investa standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.64% to Rs 8.31 croreNet profit of Gujarat Terce Laboratories rose 54.05% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.317.72 8 OPM %8.065.83 -PBDT0.620.42 48 PBT0.570.37 54 NP0.570.37 54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU