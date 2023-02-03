Gulf Oil Lubricants India standalone net profit rises 6.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.79% to Rs 781.10 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 6.86% to Rs 62.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.79% to Rs 781.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 601.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.781.10601.8211.5212.8094.0387.8384.3178.6262.6558.63

