Gulf Oil Lubricants India standalone net profit rises 6.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.79% to Rs 781.10 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 6.86% to Rs 62.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.79% to Rs 781.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 601.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales781.10601.82 30 OPM %11.5212.80 -PBDT94.0387.83 7 PBT84.3178.62 7 NP62.6558.63 7

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:35 IST

