GVK Power & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 199.83% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 340.26% to Rs 13.78 croreNet profit of GVK Power & Infrastructure rose 199.83% to Rs 69.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 340.26% to Rs 13.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 113.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 36.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.33% to Rs 23.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.783.13 340 23.2116.54 40 OPM %-250.36158.79 --130.7272.73 - PBDT-16.0427.96 PL 34.2864.02 -46 PBT-16.0727.92 PL 34.1663.89 -47 NP69.3823.14 200 113.94-36.08 LP
