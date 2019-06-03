Gyan Developers & Builders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 85.90% to Rs 0.11 croreNet loss of Gyan Developers & Builders reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 85.90% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 63.16% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.95% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.110.78 -86 1.481.72 -14 OPM %-27.273.85 -4.7311.63 - PBDT-0.030.03 PL 0.070.20 -65 PBT-0.020.04 PL 0.070.19 -63 NP-0.020.04 PL 0.070.19 -63
