Gyan Developers & Builders standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Gyan Developers & Builders rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.400.36 11 OPM %12.508.33 -PBDT0.050.03 67 PBT0.050.02 150 NP0.050.02 150
