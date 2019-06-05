Gyscoal Alloys reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.84 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.05% to Rs 31.16 croreNet Loss of Gyscoal Alloys reported to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.05% to Rs 31.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 17.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 58.49% to Rs 147.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales31.1634.26 -9 147.9093.32 58 OPM %-22.46-0.38 --10.12-2.86 - PBDT-3.58-3.04 -18 -14.88-12.71 -17 PBT-5.29-5.09 -4 -21.53-20.60 -5 NP-4.84-4.94 2 -20.30-17.81 -14
