H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit rises 156.02% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 81.70% to Rs 429.43 crore

Net profit of H.G. Infra Engineering rose 156.02% to Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 81.70% to Rs 429.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 236.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales429.43236.34 82 OPM %14.4714.31 -PBDT56.6027.86 103 PBT38.8716.60 134 NP25.509.96 156

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 10:13 IST

