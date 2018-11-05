H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit rises 156.02% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 81.70% to Rs 429.43 croreNet profit of H.G. Infra Engineering rose 156.02% to Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 81.70% to Rs 429.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 236.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales429.43236.34 82 OPM %14.4714.31 -PBDT56.6027.86 103 PBT38.8716.60 134 NP25.509.96 156
