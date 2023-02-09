H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit rises 30.16% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 23.65% to Rs 1184.97 croreNet profit of H.G. Infra Engineering rose 30.16% to Rs 130.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.65% to Rs 1184.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 958.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1184.97958.32 24 OPM %20.1119.31 -PBDT203.03157.38 29 PBT177.02135.72 30 NP130.89100.56 30
