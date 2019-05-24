H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit rises 7.08% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PDS Multinational Fashions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter
PTC India standalone net profit declines 16.33% in the March 2019 quarter
H T Media consolidated net profit declines 71.52% in the December 2018 quarter
KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 20.92% in the March 2019 quarter
V I P Industries consolidated net profit declines 27.87% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.95% to Rs 584.11 croreNet profit of H.G. Infra Engineering rose 7.08% to Rs 38.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 584.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 503.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.13% to Rs 127.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 84.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 44.64% to Rs 2014.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1392.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales584.11503.78 16 2014.501392.73 45 OPM %16.2615.62 -15.1214.94 - PBDT81.3364.99 25 269.86172.68 56 PBT61.0645.67 34 194.40118.76 64 NP38.5836.03 7 127.3484.26 51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU