H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit rises 7.08% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.95% to Rs 584.11 crore

Net profit of rose 7.08% to Rs 38.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 584.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 503.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.13% to Rs 127.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 84.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 44.64% to Rs 2014.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1392.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

584.11503.782014.501392.7316.2615.6215.1214.9481.3364.99269.86172.6861.0645.67194.40118.7638.5836.03127.3484.26

