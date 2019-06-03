H P Cotton Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 86.94% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.28% to Rs 29.45 croreNet profit of H P Cotton Textile Mills declined 86.94% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.28% to Rs 29.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.93% to Rs 91.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales29.4531.09 -5 91.41107.45 -15 OPM %6.623.31 -3.073.40 - PBDT1.040.95 9 1.871.83 2 PBT0.650.47 38 0.020.22 -91 NP0.413.14 -87 -0.282.37 PL
