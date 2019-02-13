H. S. India standalone net profit rises 34.21% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.30% to Rs 6.66 croreNet profit of H. S. India rose 34.21% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.30% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.666.64 0 OPM %22.2221.69 -PBDT1.110.96 16 PBT0.680.43 58 NP0.510.38 34
