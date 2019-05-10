H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.45% to Rs 535.66 croreNet loss of H T Media reported to Rs 21.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 85.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.45% to Rs 535.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 549.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 26.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 352.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.59% to Rs 2193.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2299.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales535.66549.13 -2 2193.872299.37 -5 OPM %-8.8313.00 --0.9915.86 - PBDT13.91143.97 -90 106.46570.17 -81 PBT-12.87115.80 PL -1.30448.85 PL NP-21.0885.36 PL -26.91352.08 PL
