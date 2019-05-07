Haileyburia Tea Estates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mercator reports consolidated net loss of Rs 449.77 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Cimmco reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.34 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Duropack reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Lupin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 151.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Wintac reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.70% to Rs 9.21 croreNet Loss of Haileyburia Tea Estates reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 98.02% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.78% to Rs 31.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.218.32 11 31.9223.00 39 OPM %-2.17-7.33 -3.167.22 - PBDT-0.28-0.93 70 0.472.86 -84 PBT-0.40-1.01 60 0.052.53 -98 NP-0.40-1.01 60 0.052.53 -98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU