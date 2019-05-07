JUST IN
Escorts standalone net profit rises 7.83% in the March 2019 quarter
Haileyburia Tea Estates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.70% to Rs 9.21 crore

Net Loss of Haileyburia Tea Estates reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.02% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.78% to Rs 31.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.218.32 11 31.9223.00 39 OPM %-2.17-7.33 -3.167.22 - PBDT-0.28-0.93 70 0.472.86 -84 PBT-0.40-1.01 60 0.052.53 -98 NP-0.40-1.01 60 0.052.53 -98

