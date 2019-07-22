Haileyburia Tea Estates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the June 2019 quarter

-

Sales rise 2.96% to Rs 7.31 croreNet loss of Haileyburia Tea Estates reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 2.96% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales7.317.10 3 OPM %-1.785.07 -PBDT-0.310.15 PL PBT-0.430.06 PL NP-0.430.06 PL
