Halder Venture reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 87.05% to Rs 56.96 croreNet loss of Halder Venture reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 87.05% to Rs 56.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 439.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales56.96439.73 -87 OPM %-2.214.46 -PBDT0.2723.82 -99 PBT-0.3823.21 PL NP-0.384.93 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
