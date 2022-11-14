Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 192.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 51.16% to Rs 80.75 croreNet profit of Haldyn Glass rose 192.00% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.16% to Rs 80.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales80.7553.42 51 OPM %9.739.38 -PBDT12.205.83 109 PBT10.334.15 149 NP8.032.75 192
