Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 192.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.16% to Rs 80.75 crore

Net profit of Haldyn Glass rose 192.00% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.16% to Rs 80.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.80.7553.429.739.3812.205.8310.334.158.032.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)