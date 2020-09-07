Happiest Minds Technologies IPO fully subscribed on day 1

Receives bids for 6.67 crore shares as against 2.32 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Happiest Minds Technologies received bids for 6.67 crore shares today, 07 September 2020, as against 2.32 shares on offer, as per the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) website data at 17:00 IST. The issue was subscribed 2.87 times.

As per the stock exchange data, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 0.08 times. The non-institutional investors category was subscribed 0.61 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 14.61 times.

The issue opened for bidding today, 7 September 2020 and it will close on Wednesday, 9 September 2020. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 165-166 per share.

The IPO comprises of fresh issue to raise Rs 101 crore and offers sale of 3.56 crore equity shares including sales by promoter of 2.72 crore shares.

The company on 4 September 2020 raised Rs 315.91 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share sale. The company allotted 1.90 crore shares at a price of Rs 166 per share to a total of 25 anchor investors.

Anchor investors included Government of Singapore, Pacific Horizon Investment Trust, Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Axis MF, Goldman Sachs India Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, Franklin Templeton MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kuwait Investment Fund, Fidelity Asian Values Plc, SBI MF, among others.

The net proceeds of the IPO will be utilized to meet the long-term working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.

On a consolidated basis, Happiest Minds Technologies reported generated total sales of Rs 177.02 crore and a net profit of Rs 50.18 crore in the quarter ended on 30 June 2020.

Happiest Mind Technologies (HMTL), promoted in March 2011 by Ashok Soota, an IT veteran associated with Wipro as vice chairman and founding chairman of Mindtree, is a Bengaluru-headquartered IT services provider applying agile methodologies to enable digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experience, business efficiency and actionable insights.

The company leverages a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as big data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive computing, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud security, software-defined networking and network functions virtualization, blockchain, and automation including robotic process automation.

The Born-Digital-Born-Agile's product engineering, digital business solutions, infrastructure management and security services cater to sectors such edutech, hi-tech, BFSI, industrial and manufacturing, and retail.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)