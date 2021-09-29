Happiest Minds Technologies ranks among Top 50 India's Best Workplaces for Women 2021

Happiest Minds Technologies today announced being ranked among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces for Women 2021 by Great Place to Work Institute.

This is the third consecutive year that Happiest Minds is being recognized in this coveted list. Great Place to Work Institute has constituted India's Best Workplaces for Women rankings to foster gender equity and equality in the workplace and contributing to the vision of making India a Great Place to Work FOR ALL.

