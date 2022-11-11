Hardoli Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.58 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 3.04% to Rs 28.34 croreNet loss of Hardoli Paper Mills reported to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 28.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.3429.23 -3 OPM %-6.603.01 -PBDT-2.110.71 PL PBT-2.580.27 PL NP-2.580.20 PL
