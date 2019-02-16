JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SAB Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.79 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Haria Apparels standalone net profit rises 59.46% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 76.37% to Rs 8.66 crore

Net profit of Haria Apparels rose 59.46% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 76.37% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.664.91 76 OPM %-0.232.24 -PBDT0.660.46 43 PBT0.590.37 59 NP0.590.37 59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements