Haria Exports standalone net profit declines 70.27% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of Haria Exports declined 70.27% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.22% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.01 -100 00.90 -100 OPM %0-1700.00 -0-32.22 - PBDT0.220.74 -70 0.810.82 -1 PBT0.220.74 -70 0.810.82 -1 NP0.220.74 -70 0.810.82 -1

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 14:13 IST

