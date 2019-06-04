Haria Exports standalone net profit declines 70.27% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Haria Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Haria Apparels standalone net profit rises 59.46% in the December 2018 quarter
Generic Pharmasec standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2019 quarter
Bilpower reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Technojet Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Haria Exports declined 70.27% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.22% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.01 -100 00.90 -100 OPM %0-1700.00 -0-32.22 - PBDT0.220.74 -70 0.810.82 -1 PBT0.220.74 -70 0.810.82 -1 NP0.220.74 -70 0.810.82 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU