Hariyana Metals standalone net profit declines 93.68% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 91.33% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of declined 93.68% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 91.33% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.29% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.98% to Rs 9.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.434.969.777.8883.72-1.015.83-1.520.14-0.110.30-0.200.14-0.110.29-0.210.060.950.210.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)