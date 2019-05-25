JUST IN
Board of GIC Housing Finance approves increase in borrowing power to Rs 17Kcr
Hariyana Metals standalone net profit declines 93.68% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 91.33% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of Hariyana Metals declined 93.68% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 91.33% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.29% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.98% to Rs 9.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.434.96 -91 9.777.88 24 OPM %83.72-1.01 -5.83-1.52 - PBDT0.14-0.11 LP 0.30-0.20 LP PBT0.14-0.11 LP 0.29-0.21 LP NP0.060.95 -94 0.210.85 -75

Sat, May 25 2019. 12:49 IST

