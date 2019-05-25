Hariyana Metals standalone net profit declines 93.68% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sacheta Metals standalone net profit rises 74.55% in the March 2019 quarter
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes standalone net profit rises 37.18% in the December 2018 quarter
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys reports standalone net loss of Rs 73.87 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 91.33% to Rs 0.43 croreNet profit of Hariyana Metals declined 93.68% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 91.33% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.29% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.98% to Rs 9.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.434.96 -91 9.777.88 24 OPM %83.72-1.01 -5.83-1.52 - PBDT0.14-0.11 LP 0.30-0.20 LP PBT0.14-0.11 LP 0.29-0.21 LP NP0.060.95 -94 0.210.85 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU