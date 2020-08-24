Harrisons Malayalam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.53 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.66% to Rs 62.94 croreNet Loss of Harrisons Malayalam reported to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 62.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 77.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales62.9477.38 -19 OPM %-5.74-4.06 -PBDT-6.65-5.80 -15 PBT-7.53-6.79 -11 NP-7.53-6.79 -11
