Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 70.59% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Haryana Capfin rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 70.59% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.290.17 71 OPM %55.1729.41 -PBDT0.160.05 220 PBT0.160.05 220 NP0.120.04 200
