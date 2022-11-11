JUST IN
Haryana Leather Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.27% to Rs 9.87 crore

Net profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.27% to Rs 9.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.878.87 11 OPM %4.153.27 -PBDT0.730.63 16 PBT0.550.43 28 NP0.42-0.03 LP

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:35 IST

