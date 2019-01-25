JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Vakrangee approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.09% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.09% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.181.27 -7 OPM %29.6621.26 -PBDT0.430.21 105 PBT0.060.07 -14 NP0.060.07 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements