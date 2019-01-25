Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2018 quarter
RIL to buy stake in Hathway cables and Den Networks
Reliance announces strategic investment with Hathway Cable, Den Networks
RIL posts 17.4 pc rise in Q2 net profit; to buy stake in Den, Hathway Cable
-
Sales decline 7.09% to Rs 1.18 croreNet profit of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.09% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.181.27 -7 OPM %29.6621.26 -PBDT0.430.21 105 PBT0.060.07 -14 NP0.060.07 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU