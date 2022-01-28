Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gains for third straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 22.55, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.45% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% jump in NIFTY and a 35.87% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 22.55, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 17354.6. The Sensex is at 58048.43, up 1.35%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has gained around 3.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2185.5, up 2.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 67.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

