Havells India consolidated net profit declines 38.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.63% to Rs 3679.49 croreNet profit of Havells India declined 38.16% to Rs 187.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 302.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 3679.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3238.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3679.493238.04 14 OPM %7.8013.74 -PBDT323.79467.15 -31 PBT251.69404.79 -38 NP187.01302.39 -38
