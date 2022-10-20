Havells India consolidated net profit declines 38.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.63% to Rs 3679.49 crore

Net profit of Havells India declined 38.16% to Rs 187.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 302.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 3679.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3238.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3679.493238.047.8013.74323.79467.15251.69404.79187.01302.39

