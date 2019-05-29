Havells India standalone net profit declines 8.39% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.56% to Rs 2751.86 croreNet profit of Havells India declined 8.39% to Rs 206.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 225.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 2751.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2534.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.09% to Rs 791.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 712.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.58% to Rs 10057.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8138.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2751.862534.90 9 10057.628138.57 24 OPM %11.7314.11 -11.8512.89 - PBDT347.66375.10 -7 1303.831142.31 14 PBT308.59340.36 -9 1155.261002.79 15 NP206.83225.76 -8 791.52712.52 11
