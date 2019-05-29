Havells India standalone net profit declines 8.39% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.56% to Rs 2751.86 crore

Net profit of declined 8.39% to Rs 206.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 225.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 2751.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2534.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.09% to Rs 791.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 712.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.58% to Rs 10057.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8138.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

