Havells India standalone net profit rises 0.67% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 28.11% to Rs 2518.43 crore

Net profit of Havells India rose 0.67% to Rs 195.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 194.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.11% to Rs 2518.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1965.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2518.431965.77 28 OPM %11.7013.34 -PBDT324.08284.49 14 PBT288.76248.18 16 NP195.67194.36 1

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:13 IST

