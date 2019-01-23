Havells India standalone net profit rises 0.67% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.11% to Rs 2518.43 croreNet profit of Havells India rose 0.67% to Rs 195.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 194.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.11% to Rs 2518.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1965.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2518.431965.77 28 OPM %11.7013.34 -PBDT324.08284.49 14 PBT288.76248.18 16 NP195.67194.36 1
