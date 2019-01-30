JUST IN
Horticulture Production Estimated At 314.5 Million Tonnes In 2018-19, Up Around 1%
Business Standard

Hawkins Cooker standalone net profit declines 0.16% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 25.48% to Rs 174.70 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cooker declined 0.16% to Rs 12.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.48% to Rs 174.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 139.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales174.70139.23 25 OPM %11.3513.78 -PBDT19.9119.63 1 PBT18.8918.70 1 NP12.4612.48 0

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 18:01 IST

