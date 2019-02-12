JUST IN
Business Standard

Hazoor Multi Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Hazoor Multi Projects reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 OPM %-14.290 -PBDT-0.010 0 PBT-0.010 0 NP0.010 0

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:11 IST

