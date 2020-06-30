HB Portfolio reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.85 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 68.52% to Rs 1.87 croreNet Loss of HB Portfolio reported to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 68.52% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.62% to Rs 14.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.875.94 -69 14.6114.10 4 OPM %-374.8725.08 --34.84-20.35 - PBDT-6.97-2.27 -207 -5.01-1.86 -169 PBT-6.90-2.34 -195 -5.29-2.14 -147 NP-6.85-3.61 -90 -5.14-2.67 -93
