HB Portfolio reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mid East Portfolio Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sebi warns against unauthorized entities providing portfolio management services
Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit rises 64.94% in the September 2022 quarter
Japan's Chubu Electric makes investment in OMC Power to scale its renewable energy portfolio in rural India
Welspun Enterprises spurts on selling road projects portfolio to Actis for Rs 6,000 cr
-
Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 3.84 croreNet profit of HB Portfolio reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.843.58 7 OPM %35.42-1.96 -PBDT1.35-0.06 LP PBT1.27-0.13 LP NP1.45-0.13 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU